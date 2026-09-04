Sub-registrar arrested in Nizamabad district

NIZAMABAD: A sub-registrar in Nizamabad was arrested for allegedly registering land listed as prohibited property.

Police said plot numbers 15, 16, 17 and 18 in Survey No. 169/3 at Arsapally village in Nizamabad were included in the prohibited properties list.

Despite the prohibition, several documents relating to the properties were allegedly registered. Police suspect collusion among the accused and execution of sale deeds by showing false ownership rights.

Investigators found prima facie that Badar facilitated the registrations despite being required to verify the properties’ status. She was arrested at 4 pm on September 2, produced before a court and remanded in judicial custody. Further investigation is on.