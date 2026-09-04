Telangana ACB raids Suryapet town planner, book assets case

SURYAPET: The Telangana Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) on Thursday registered a Disproportionate Assets case against Sri Vuyyala Somaiah, town planning officer of Suryapet Municipality and in-charge town planning officer of Kodad Municipality, following searches at eight locations.

The searches revealed assets worth around Rs 3.54 crore, allegedly accumulated through corrupt means.

ACB officials recovered documents relating to 3 acres and 3 guntas of agricultural land, five residential properties, including multi-storey buildings in Suryapet and Hayathnagar, and eight open plots in Suryapet.

The immovable properties were officially valued at over Rs 2.8 crore, though their market value is expected to be substantially higher.

Investigators also seized Rs 4.63 lakh in cash and found a bank balance of Rs 13 lakh, besides 709 grams of gold and 1,750 grams of silver ornaments valued at around Rs 20 lakh.

The searches further uncovered five vehicles worth Rs 25.2 lakh, household gadgets valued at 11 lakh and a bank gold loan of Rs 49 lakh.

Booked under the Prevention of Corruption Act, Somaiah will be produced before the special judge for SPE & ACB cases in Hyderabad for judicial remand.

Further investigation is on.