Telangana BRS president KTR warns of padayatra if water is not released from NSP left canal

NALGONDA/MEDAK: Demanding that the government announce the schedule for release of water from the Nagarjunasagar left canal by September 14, BRS working president KT Rama Rao on Thursday said that he will take out a padayatra if the government fails to do so.

Speaking at the Rythu Maha Dharna staged in Miryalaguda, the former minister lashed out at the government for its failure to release water when farmers’ crops are drying up.

He stated that though 180 tmc of water is currently available in Nagarjunasagar, denying water to the left canal farmers is “gravely unfair”.

“This situation arose not due to lack of water, but solely because of the Congress government’s lack of sincerity towards farmers.”

He further alleged that Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy is supplying water to Andhra Pradesh as his gurudakshina to his counterpart N Chandrababu Naidu. Rama Rao recalled that during KCR’s rule, water was supplied for agriculture even when the reservoir level at Nagarjunasagar was at 510 feet. He emphasised that Telangana was transformed into a granary under the BRS administration, with the erstwhile Nalgonda district standing as a role model for the country in paddy production.

The Sircilla MLA stated that the current plight, where farmers in Miryalaguda are being forced to stage protests for water, is proof of the Congress government’s failure. He expressed deep concern that farmers across Miryalaguda, Huzurnagar, Nagarjunasagar, Kodad, Suryapet, Nalgonda and Nakrekal are facing severe anxiety.

Rama Rao accused the Congress of deceiving farmers by reneging on election promises such as the two-lakh farm loan waiver, increased financial assistance, support for tenant farmers and crop bonuses.

Recalling the Kodad-Haliya padayatra undertaken by KCR in 2003 for Nagarjunasagar left canal water, he affirmed that they would agitate again with the same fighting spirit to secure farmers’ rights.