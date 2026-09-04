Telangana HC orders procedures for civil decree enforcement

HYDERABAD: The Telangana High Court has suggested that the Director General of Police consider formulating a Standard Operating Procedure (SOP) for effective implementation of lower court orders directing police protection for enforcing civil decrees.

A bench comprising Chief Justice Aparesh Kumar Singh and Justice GM Mohiuddin expressed concern over litigants being forced to repeatedly approach the HC when police failed to implement protection orders issued by lower courts.

The matter arose from a dispute involving Nalla Venkata Reddy of Koratikal village in Atmakur mandal, Yadadri Bhuvanagiri district. Reddy approached the high court after a lower court’s direction to provide police protection for enforcement of a civil decree was allegedly not implemented.

A single judge later closed the petition after the government counsel assured the court that police protection would be provided whenever Venkata Reddy sought to erect a fence around his land. Peesari Gopayya, also of Koratikal, subsequently challenged the order before a division bench.

During the hearing, the bench observed that repeated litigation—from the lower court to the high court and through subsequent appeals—could impede the administration of justice. It said the issue should not be treated as an isolated incident if similar difficulties were being faced across the state.

The court also observed that the police’s role in implementing judicial orders must remain strictly within the scope of directions issued by the competent court.

The bench directed Home department counsel Mahesh Raje to consult the DGP and submit details of the proposed SOP, aimed at resolving such issues at the district level and preventing unnecessary fresh litigation before the high court. In the present case, the court directed that police protection be provided in accordance with the lower court’s directions and adjourned the matter to September 23.