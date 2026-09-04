Telangana minister Surekha alleges ‘blackmail politics’ behind her removal

HYDERABAD: Senior MLA Konda Surekha on Thursday accused Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy of using “blackmail politics” to secure her removal from the Telangana Cabinet and alleged that the action was part of a political conspiracy against her.

Addressing a press conference in Delhi, Surekha claimed that the Congress high command had no intention of removing her and alleged that Revanth had threatened to quit unless she was dropped. “The Congress high command had no intention of removing me. Revanth Reddy used blackmail politics and got me removed,” she alleged.

She questioned the action against her former OSD N Sumanth and former Planning Board vice-chairman G Chinna Reddy.

“Our former OSD Sumanth has nothing to do with this episode. Action against Chinna Reddy is not correct. Targeting me and making him a scapegoat is unfair,” she said.