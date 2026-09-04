Telangana minister Surekha alleges ‘blackmail politics’ behind her removal

HYDERABAD: Senior MLA Konda Surekha on Thursday accused Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy of using “blackmail politics” to secure her removal from the Telangana Cabinet and alleged that the action was part of a political conspiracy against her.
Addressing a press conference in Delhi, Surekha claimed that the Congress high command had no intention of removing her and alleged that Revanth had threatened to quit unless she was dropped. “The Congress high command had no intention of removing me. Revanth Reddy used blackmail politics and got me removed,” she alleged.
She questioned the action against her former OSD N Sumanth and former Planning Board vice-chairman G Chinna Reddy.
“Our former OSD Sumanth has nothing to do with this episode. Action against Chinna Reddy is not correct. Targeting me and making him a scapegoat is unfair,” she said.
‘Revanth’s brothers, Ponguleti, Narender plotted my removal’
Surekha alleged that Revanth’s brothers Kondal Reddy and Tirupathi Reddy, MP Vem Narender Reddy and Minister Ponguleti Srinivas Reddy had conspired against her and claimed that remarks made by her daughter Sushmita were deliberately used against her.
Defending her daughter, she said Sushmita was an independent individual who had expressed her own views and that neither she nor her family had asked her to make the remarks. “We have no feeling that we committed any mistake,” she said.
Surekha alleged that Revanth’s political style was influenced by his background in the TDP and accused him of using leaders such as Narender Reddy to “play mind games” against her.
“I have not committed any mistake and there is no need for me to repent,” she said, adding that she had discussed the matter with AICC Telangana in-charge Meenakshi Natarajan. She also questioned why leaders who had criticised Revanth in the past continued to receive positions while action was taken against her.
“I will think about whether I should continue in the Congress and take a decision,” she said.
‘I was among first leaders to support Revanth’
Recalling her association with Revanth, Surekha said she was among the first leaders to support his appointment as TPCC president. She said that after the late YS Rajasekhara Reddy, she had shown greater affection towards Revanth than anyone else.
“It is painful that Revanth Reddy has acted against me like this. He should introspect,” she said.
Defending her record as minister, Surekha said she had no fascination for positions and had discharged her responsibilities for the past two-and-a-half years.
“I used my responsibility for the welfare of the people. Not even a single stain has fallen on me,” she said.
Surekha said she wanted to continue as an MLA with the Congress and would decide her future after consulting party leaders and cadre in Warangal.
She also warned ministers that they could face a similar situation in the future. “Tomorrow or another day, you may also face the same situation,” she said.