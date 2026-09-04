Telangana's Osmania University to award 640 PhDs, 71 gold medals on September 8

HYDERABAD: Osmania University will confer 640 PhD degrees and 71 gold medals at its 85th convocation, scheduled to be held at the Tagore Auditorium on September 8.

Telangana Governor and Chancellor of Osmania University Shiv Pratap Shukla will preside over the convocation, while Bharat Biotech founder and chairman Dr Krishna M Ella will be the chief guest and deliver the convocation address.

Announcing the details at a press conference on Thursday, OU Vice-Chancellor Prof Kumar Molugaram said the PhD degrees would be awarded to researchers from various departments under 12 faculties. The 71 gold medals would be presented to meritorious students for academic excellence.

The official YouTube livestream link will be shared ahead of the event. Only authorised university photographers and videographers will be allowed inside the auditorium to maintain the decorum of the ceremony.

Photography and selfie zones will be arranged outside the venue for students and their families. Official high-resolution photographs will be made available on the university website after the convocation, he added.