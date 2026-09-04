Traffic restrictions announced for Janmashtami celebrations today in Telangana

HYDERABAD: Traffic restrictions will be imposed around the ISKCON Temple in Abids on Friday for the Lord Sri Krishna Janmashtami Mahotsava. The restrictions will be in force from 4 am on Friday to 1 am on Saturday, depending on the movement of devotees and traffic conditions.

Traffic from Gunfoundry and Tilak Road Junction towards Nampally Station Road will be regulated through a halt-and-go system at GPO Junction. During heavy crowd movement, it will be diverted towards MJ Market.

Traffic from Jambagh Road and S A Bazar Mosque towards GPO Junction will also be regulated. If crowds are heavy, vehicles will be diverted at MJ Market towards Gandhi Bhavan and Chapel Road.

Traffic from Taj Island and Nampally towards Koti Bank Street will continue via Bharat Petrol Pump, Samachara Hakku Bhavan, Yousuf & Company, Troop Bazar and Koti Bank Street.