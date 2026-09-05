Clash between student groups rocks JNTU campus, 16 held

HYDERABAD: Tension prevailed on the Jawaharlal Nehru Technological University (JNTU) campus after two groups of students clashed on Thursday night, leaving several people injured. KPHB police registered three cases and apprehended 16 persons, serving them notices and directing them to cooperate with the investigation. Five others are absconding.
Kukatpally DCP Riti Raj said the incident began after a girl reportedly complained about a male student to another student. The latter, along with a friend, questioned the student, leading to an altercation in which one student was severely injured and shifted to a nearby hospital.
After seeing the injured student, a group of students allegedly attacked members of the other group. They picked up sticks and other objects and fought each other. The brawl left several students from both sides with minor to major injuries. The clash reportedly took place between the Manjeera and Gautami hostels.
Police said KPHB police registered two cases based on complaints lodged by members of the two groups against each other. A third case was registered by the police for allegedly obstructing officials in the discharge of their duties.
A person who sustained grievous injuries was discharged from hospital after receiving treatment.