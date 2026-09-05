Clash between student groups rocks JNTU campus, 16 held

After seeing the injured student, a group of students allegedly attacked members of the other group. They picked up sticks and other objects and fought each other. The brawl left several students from both sides with minor to major injuries. The clash reportedly took place between the Manjeera and Gautami hostels.

Police said KPHB police registered two cases based on complaints lodged by members of the two groups against each other. A third case was registered by the police for allegedly obstructing officials in the discharge of their duties.

A person who sustained grievous injuries was discharged from hospital after receiving treatment.