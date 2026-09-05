Congress plans Maha Dharna demanding Telangana LoP KCR’s resignation

HYDERABAD: Alleging that Leader of the Opposition K Chandrasekhar Rao was drawing salary for over 1,000 days without even attending the Assembly sessions and discharging his duties, the ruling Congress announced its plan to stage a Maha Dharna at Indira Park on Sunday, demanding that the former chief minister resign from the Assembly.

The Congress demanded that the legislator from Gajwel step down if he is unwilling to perform his role as an elected representative.

Several senior Congress leaders, MLAs, MLCs and other elected representatives are expected to participate in the protest. As part of preparations for the Maha Dharna, a meeting will be held at 9 am on Saturday under the leadership of Hyderabad and Rangareddy district in-charge ministers Ponnam Prabhakar and D Sridhar Babu.

Hyderabad and Rangareddy district Congress committee presidents, MLAs, constituency in-charges and other key party leaders will attend the preparatory meeting.