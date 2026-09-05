Expedite all development works in Kodangal: Telangana CM to officials

HYDERABAD: Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy on Friday extensively toured his Kodangal Assembly segment, inspecting various development works and conducting reviews on irrigation, civil and other works.

During his visit, the chief minister directed the officials to expedite the works relating to the construction of buildings and bridges, and improve road connectivity in the Kodangal segment. He said that each and every hamlet in the segment should have road connectivity.

The chief minister warned that action would be taken against officials if there is any laxity in providing road connectivity to hamlets. He directed the officials to prepare designs to construct bridges near streams on the lines of check-dams.

During a review on irrigation works, the officials informed the chief minister that the pump house works relating to the Makthal-Narayanpet-Kodangal lift irrigation scheme are currently in progress.

Revanth directed the officials to invite tenders for the phase-2 works of the project at the earliest and also to complete the land acquisition process for the project.

The officials informed the chief minister that the phase-1 works would be completed by December 2027 and the phase-2 works by October 2028. Earlier in the day, Revanth inspected the works at Hakimpet Education Hub, where a Young India Integrated Residential School, a government nursing college, a physiotherapy college, a paramedical college, a 430-bed hospital and other facilities are being constructed.

He directed the officials not to compromise on quality of works and asked them to construct water harvesting wells. The chief minister also inspected the construction works of Madduru Degree College building and BC Welfare Residential School building in Doultabad.