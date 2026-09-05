Minister Uttam urges Chhattisgarh government to issue NOC for Sammakkasagar project

HYDERABAD: Irrigation Minister N Uttam Kumar Reddy on Thursday night called on Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Vishnu Deo Sai in New Delhi and requested him to issue a no objection certificate (NOC) for Telangana’s Sammakkasagar Project.

During the meeting, Uttam informed Vishnu Deo that the Telangana government was ready to deposit funds required for payment of compensation to Chhattisgarh farmers. “The Chhattisgarh government should give NOC, enabling Telangana to store water in Sammakkasagar,” he said.

The duo discussed interstate issues, backwater impact and possible submergence of lands under the Sammkkasagar.

Requesting Vishnu Deo to cooperate with Telangana, he said that the state government would pay full compensation to victims of land submergence and those who are likely to lose their properties under Sammakkasagar. “If necessary, we will deposit the money into the Chhattisgarh government’s account well in advance,” the minister said.

It may be mentioned here that the Telangana government had already paid Rs 9.883 crore to Chhattisgarh irrigation department to undertake backwater studies under Sammakka-sagar.

The Sammakkasagar project was constructed on Godavari near Thupakulagudem in Kannaigudem mandal of Mulugu district. The 1,143 metres long project has 59 radial gates and is designed to store 6.94 tmcft water in order to divert 46.96 tmcft Godavari waters for irrigation needs.

This project would stabilise 4.4 lakh acres of ayacut under Sriramsagar second phase in Suryapet (2,34,199 acres), Mahbubabad (96,494 acres), Khammam (85,774 acres), Warangal (22,422 acres) and Jangaon (1,111 acres) districts. Besides, 30,000 acres of new ayacut would be created under the Ramappa-Pakala canal. A portion of ayacut under Devadula project too would be stabilised.