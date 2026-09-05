Not in touch with us, no plan to welcome Surekha into BRS: Former minister Jagadish

HYDERABAD: The Opposition BRS on Friday said that it has no plans to welcome Warangal East MLA and former Endowments Minister Konda Surekha into the pink party.

Speaking to reporters here, former minister G Jagadish Reddy said that Surekha already announced that she would continue as a Congress MLA. “At present, there is no proposal to invite her into the BRS. Surekha was not in touch with BRS leaders,” he said.

On her removal from the state Cabinet, Jagadish said: “Surekha was sacked as a minister. But there has been no discussion on the key points raised by Sushmita, levelling corruption allegations against Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy.”

BRSLP meet on Sunday

As the monsoon session of the state Legislative Assembly is scheduled to commence on Monday, the BRS decided to convene its Legislature Party meeting to discuss and finalise the strategy for the session.

The meeting will be held at party chief K Chandrasekhar Rao’s farmhouse in Erravalli on Sunday.