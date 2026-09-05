Razor blades removed from Telangana boy’s tummy

HYDERABAD: A 16-year-old boy who swallowed multiple pieces of broken razor blades was successfully treated through an endoscopic procedure at Osmania General Hospital (OGH).

According to OGH officials, the patient, Md Mujebur Rehman, was brought to the hospital around 2 am on September 3 after ingesting pieces of razor blades. He later developed severe abdominal pain and was admitted under the General Surgery department.

An X-ray revealed multiple radio-opaque foreign bodies in his stomach. As the objects were sharp and posed a risk of injury to the gastrointestinal tract, he was referred to the Medical Gastroenterology department.

The gastroenterology team, headed by Professor and Head of Department Dr B Ramesh Kumar, decided to remove the foreign bodies through upper gastrointestinal endoscopy under sedation.

Dr Ramesh Kumar said the procedure was technically challenging as the three broken razor-blade pieces had sharp edges that could cause lacerations or perforation of the stomach and other parts of the gastrointestinal tract during retrieval.

Despite the risks, the team successfully removed the foreign bodies endoscopically, avoiding the need for open abdominal surgery.

The procedure was completed safely and the boy’s immediate recovery was uneventful. He was reported to be doing well following the procedure.