Scrapping Inter education system will affect rural students in Telangana: TRS president K Kavitha

HYDERABAD: Telangana Rakshana Sena (TRS) president K Kavitha and members of the Government Junior Lecturers Association (GJLA) on Friday opposed the proposed changes to the Intermediate education system, and urged the state government to withdraw the plan to merge Inter education with the School Education department.

Speaking at a Save Intermediate Education conference, organised by the Telangana Intermediate Education JAC, Kavitha demanded that Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy declare in the Assembly that Intermediate education would not be abolished. “The existing system is strong. Scrapping or restructuring Intermediate education could particularly affect rural students,” she said.

In a representation to the CM, GJLA president Dr P Madhusudhan Reddy opposed the proposed merger, saying it could adversely affect students’ preparation for entrance exams.