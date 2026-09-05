Surekha’s removal painful, but inevitable: TPCC chief

HYDERABAD: TPCC president B Mahesh Kumar Goud on Friday said that the decision to remove Konda Surekha from the Cabinet was a “painful” one but it was inevitable because discussing internal matters in public warranted disciplinary action.
Addressing the media in New Delhi, he said that the All India Congress Committee (AICC) had made it clear that action would be taken whenever there is a violation of party discipline. “The Congress has several forums where leaders can raise their grievances, discuss internal issues and express their dissatisfaction. But speaking about the party’s internal matters in public is an unforgivable mistake,” he said. The MLC also said that the action against Surekha was taken by the party high command based on a comprehensive report submitted by the Disciplinary Action Committee.
According to him, the report examined and recorded all the relevant issues in detail before the high command took its decision.
Mahesh Goud also said that Surekha should have condemned the remarks made by her daughter. “The AICC took a serious view of her failure to publicly disapprove of those remarks,” he said.
The TPCC chief maintained that the disciplinary committee’s report contained a detailed account of all aspects of the controversy and that the high command acted on the basis of its findings.
He also rejected Surekha’s allegations that Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy “blackmailed” the leadership to take action against her.
“There is no need for the chief minister to blackmail anyone,” he said, while adding that the latest action by the AICC sends a clear message to all Congress leaders that violation of party discipline would invite disciplinary action, irrespective of the leader’s status.
CONGRESS MLC DARES SUREKHA TO RESIGN, CONTEST AS INDEPENDENT
Warangal: Accusing former minister and Warangal East MLA Konda Surekha of “using BC card and cheating the people of her constituency”, Congress MLC Basavaraju Saraiah on Friday dared her to resign from the Assembly and contest as an Independent. Addressing a meeting in Warangal, Saraiah said: “If you have guts, resign from the Assembly and contest as an independent candidate.
I will also contest from the same segment. Let the voters decide who is their real leader.” The MLC also stated that he himself complained against her to the Congress leadership when “you crossed all limits and the party line”.
Rejecting Surekha’s allegation that Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy had “blackmailed” the leadership to take action against her, he said: “Politics of blackmail is not in the Congress’ culture,” he said, adding that party workers should not tolerate such comments against the chief minister. Saraiah, meanwhile, accused Surekha and her husband Konda Murali of threatening Yadav community members, killing about 250 cattle and then grabbing their lands at Ramnagar in Hanamkonda city.