Surekha’s removal painful, but inevitable: TPCC chief

HYDERABAD: TPCC president B Mahesh Kumar Goud on Friday said that the decision to remove Konda Surekha from the Cabinet was a “painful” one but it was inevitable because discussing internal matters in public warranted disciplinary action.

Addressing the media in New Delhi, he said that the All India Congress Committee (AICC) had made it clear that action would be taken whenever there is a violation of party discipline. “The Congress has several forums where leaders can raise their grievances, discuss internal issues and express their dissatisfaction. But speaking about the party’s internal matters in public is an unforgivable mistake,” he said. The MLC also said that the action against Surekha was taken by the party high command based on a comprehensive report submitted by the Disciplinary Action Committee.

According to him, the report examined and recorded all the relevant issues in detail before the high command took its decision.

Mahesh Goud also said that Surekha should have condemned the remarks made by her daughter. “The AICC took a serious view of her failure to publicly disapprove of those remarks,” he said.

The TPCC chief maintained that the disciplinary committee’s report contained a detailed account of all aspects of the controversy and that the high command acted on the basis of its findings.

He also rejected Surekha’s allegations that Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy “blackmailed” the leadership to take action against her.

“There is no need for the chief minister to blackmail anyone,” he said, while adding that the latest action by the AICC sends a clear message to all Congress leaders that violation of party discipline would invite disciplinary action, irrespective of the leader’s status.