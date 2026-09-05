Teen among seven held for murder of AIMIM functionary in Hyderabad

HYDERABAD: Falaknuma police on Thursday apprehended seven persons, including a juvenile, for allegedly killing a 53-year-old AIMIM functionary, Mohd Mehboob Ali, at Vattepally on August 30 at 9.30 pm. According to police, the accused are Mirza Mohsin Baig, Mohammad Imran Ahmad, Mohd Naseer, Shaik Akram, Mohd Abrar Ali, Mohammad Sami alias Shutter, and a teenager. Rajendra Nagar DCP S Sreenivas disclosed the details of the case during a press meet on Friday.

On August 30, Falaknuma police received information regarding a brutal attack on Mehboob Ali. He sustained multiple sharp-force injuries after a group of people attacked him near Almas Hotel, Vattepally. Police immediately shifted him to Princess Esra Hospital where he succumbed to his injuries.

The investigation revealed that the murder was committed based on a superstitious belief relating to black magic. Police said one of the accused, Mirza Mohsin Baig, suspected that the victim, Mehboob Ali, had performed black magic on his mother, Tahera Begum, and his uncle, Mohammed Khaleel.

A case was filed under the relevant Sections of the BNS.