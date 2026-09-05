Telangana government hospital suppliers halt medical device supplies over pending dues

HYDERABAD: Suppliers of medical implants, stents, catheters and other specialised surgical equipment have suspended supplies to government hospitals in Telangana under the Rajiv Aarogyasri scheme, citing non-payment of dues for nearly two years.

The Twin Cities Hospitals Suppliers Association (THSA) said its members had continued supplying critical medical devices and consumables to government hospitals despite prolonged delays in payments. However, the mounting dues have made it increasingly difficult for suppliers to procure and provide high-value implants and specialised equipment.

According to the association, Osmania General Hospital (OGH) has pending dues of around Rs 30 crore, while Gandhi Hospital is yet to clear bills of approximately Rs 15 crore. Payments are also pending with several other government hospitals and medical colleges, a THSA representative said.

THSA president KB Ramachandra said suppliers provide a wide range of critical items required by super-speciality and surgical departments. These include cath lab stents and accessories, cardiac stents and catheters, cardiothoracic equipment, heart valves, guidewires and other cardiology devices.