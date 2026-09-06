BRS MLA Kaushik Reddy seeks six weeks to respond to Ethics Committee notice

HYDERABAD: BRS MLA Padi Kaushik Reddy has sought six weeks’ time from the Telangana Legislative Assembly Ethics Committee to submit his detailed explanation in response to a notice issued over complaints against his conduct in the House.

The committee had directed him to respond by September 5. However, in a letter, Kaushik Reddy said he received the notice only on August 31 and needed additional time to prepare his response.

The BRS MLA said the Assembly session is scheduled to begin on September 7 and he would need time to attend the proceedings and examine the material provided by the Ethics Committee. He said the material supplied was substantial and required adequate time to review the documents and details before submitting a comprehensive explanation.

Kaushik Reddy also raised concerns over the video evidence relating to the March 29 incident, saying the clip provided to him was incomplete. He requested the committee to furnish the complete video footage covering the entire Assembly proceedings on that day.

He said he wanted to examine the complete proceedings before responding to the allegations and assured the committee that he would submit a detailed explanation after reviewing the footage and other material. He requested either six weeks or permission to submit his response after the upcoming Assembly session concludes.