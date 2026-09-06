Congress turned Telangana into real estate company: Minister Kishan

HYDERABAD: Opposing the inclusion of private lands in the Section 22-A prohibited list, the BJP held a Maha Deeksha near Indira Park on Saturday and demanded an immediate judicial inquiry by a sitting high court judge.
The protest, led by BJP Legislative Party leader Alleti Maheshwar Reddy, was attended by senior state BJP leaders, including Union minister G Kishan Reddy.
Kishan criticised the Congress government, alleging that Telangana had been turned into “Revanth Reddy-Rahul Gandhi Real Estate Company”. He said the government had increased the problems under Dharani two to three-fold instead of addressing them.
Maheshwar Reddy said the BJP had to approach the court for permission to hold the protest after the government cited law-and-order concerns and the Assembly session. The party was allowed to hold the protest for only a day. “What is the rationale for the Congress leaders erecting a tent and holding a protest of their own? What are they exactly celebrating in 1,000 days?” he asked.
BJP state president N Ramchander Rao accused the government of causing hardship to farmers and middle-class families through Bhu Bharati and the 22-A prohibited list. He alleged that while the previous BRS government had committed irregularities under Dharani, the Congress government, which came to power promising to rectify them through Bhu Bharati, had made the situation worse.
‘22-A list leaves 50 lakh unable to sell land’
Ramchander further alleged that commissions for removing lands from the prohibited list had risen from 15% under the previous regime to 30% under the Congress government. He questioned the inclusion of private homes, suburban plots and agricultural lands in the 22-A list, alleging that patta lands were being classified as government or Waqf Board properties.
He alleged that entire survey numbers were being listed as prohibited over disputes involving only portions, affecting property owners. Nearly 50 lakh people were reportedly unable to sell their lands or secure loans for education and marriages, he claimed.
Taking a dig at the ruling parties, Ramchander said, “While only KCR’s family prospered under BRS rule, only the ‘Revanth Reddy & Brothers’ are benefiting under Congress rule.” He also alleged that the government had restricted the Assembly session to two days to avoid Opposition questions and was reluctant to allow democratic protests.