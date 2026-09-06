IIT-H professor’s raindrop research earns National Award to Teachers 2026

HYDERABAD: In a small laboratory at IIT-Hyderabad, raindrops are suspended mid-air as Prof Kirti Chandra Sahu and his team study how they change in size, shape and temperature — an effort that has now earned him the National Awards to Teachers 2026.

A raindrop may seem simple as it falls from the sky, but its journey from cloud to ground involves complex changes. For Prof Sahu, a founding faculty member of IIT-H’s Department of Chemical Engineering, understanding those changes has been the focus of years of research. He received the National Awards to Teachers 2026 (NAT 2026) on Saturday, on the occasion of Teachers’ Day, for his academic and research contributions, including pioneering studies on raindrop shape and size distribution at different altitudes. The research could help improve rainfall prediction.

His fascination with raindrops eventually led to the creation of a unique raindrop research facility at IIT-H. Conceived around 2013, the facility took nearly a decade to establish.

Bringing the sky into the lab

Speaking to TNIE, Prof Sahu says that raindrops do not remain unchanged as they descend. They pass through atmospheric layers with varying temperature and humidity,causing them to change dynamically. Studying these changes at different altitudes would normally require observations across several kilometres of atmosphere,which is difficult to replicate experimentally.

The facility addresses this by suspending raindrops in mid-air using upward air currents while controlling the surrounding atmospheric conditions. By varying temperature and humidity, researchers can recreate conditions similar to those encountered by raindrops as they travel from clouds to the ground.

The objective is to understand raindrop size distribution under different atmospheric conditions,an important parameter used by weather radars. Better information on raindrop characteristics can improve rainfall estimates and has wider applications in climate-change modelling, water-resource management and the study of extreme weather events such as cloudbursts.