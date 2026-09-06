Not just one minister, people will vote out the entire Revanth Cabinet: BRS leader KT Rama Rao

KARIMNAGAR: Accusing the Congress of failing to fulfil its electoral promises and deceiving all sections of society, BRS working president KT Rama Rao on Saturday alleged that the government lacked vision and warned that people would soon reject it entirely rather than seek the removal of individual ministers.

Addressing the Yuva Samarabheri Students and Youth Conference in Karimnagar, Rama Rao took exception to Congress leaders demanding former chief minister K Chandrasekhar Rao’s resignation. He said KCR would have stepped down within 100 days if he had failed to deliver, and instead demanded that Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy take responsibility for the “Congress government’s failures”.

Later, in Rajanna-Sircilla district, the BRS leader met polytechnic students who have been observing a hunger strike for 20 days. He alleged that the government was eyeing the colleges’ valuable land and questioned the rationale behind GO No. 97, which brings polytechnic colleges under the Labour department. Rama Rao assured the students that the BRS would support their agitation until GO No. 97 was withdrawn and their issues resolved. He also promised support if police cases were registered against protesting students.

Criticising Congress leader Rahul Gandhi’s “Chhatron Ki Goonj” campaign, Rama Rao challenged him to visit Telangana and listen to students’ concerns. “You will hear the real goonj of students here. Come to Telangana and listen to the voice of students,” he said.