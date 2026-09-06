Telangana Congress to hold Maha Dharna, demand KCR’s resignation as MLA

KARIMNAGAR: Telangana Congress will hold a Maha Dharna at Indira Park Dharna Chowk on Sunday, demanding the resignation of former chief minister and BRS president K Chandrasekhar Rao as an MLA.

On Saturday, Hyderabad and Rangareddy district in-charge ministers Ponnam Prabhakar and Sridhar Babu, respectively, called upon party leaders and workers to make the protest a success. A preparatory meeting was held in Hyderabad to review arrangements for the programme.

Prabhakar alleged that KCR had been drawing an MLA’s salary for nearly 1,000 days but had failed to attend the Assembly regularly, remain accessible to people in his constituency or discharge his responsibilities as Leader of the Opposition. He questioned KCR’s continuation as an MLA and demanded his immediate resignation.

The minister said Congress workers had been protesting across all constituencies for the past two days, demanding KCR’s resignation. He alleged that the previous BRS government’s decade-long rule caused severe damage to Telangana, claiming that “100 years of destruction” occurred during the 10 years. In contrast, he said the Congress government’s public governance was delivering welfare benefits at the grassroots.