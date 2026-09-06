Telangana gets ready to take tourism afloat

HYDERABAD: From dinner on Kokapet lake to a houseboat stay at Ramappa lake, Telangana is ready to float a new tourism experience. The state has drawn up plans for floating restaurants, luxury dine-in cruise boats and premium houseboats at six water bodies, aiming to transform its lakes and reservoirs into waterfront leisure destinations.

The Telangana Tourism Development Corporation (TGTDC) plans to develop three floating restaurants/luxury dine-in cruise boats at Kokapet lake, Malkam Cheruvu and Ibrahimpatnam Cheruvu in and around Hyderabad, besides three luxury houseboats at Nagarjunasagar, Somasila and Ramappa lake.

Officials believe the initiative will turn Telangana’s lakes and reservoirs into water-based tourism destinations, boost tourist footfall, create jobs and spur local economic activity.

The proposed floating restaurants are expected to offer premium waterfront dining in Hyderabad. TGTDC sees potential in combining fine dining with leisure cruising, particularly amid the city’s rapid growth of high-end residential and commercial developments.

Sources said Kokapet lake, with a water spread of 50-55 acres, is well suited for premium dine-in cruise boats. Located in a fast-growing residential and commercial corridor, the lake is surrounded by upscale developments and high-income communities.

Malkam Cheruvu, near Hyderabad’s IT corridor, covers 68 acres and receives flows from Durgam Cheruvu. Ibrahimpatnam Cheruvu, spread across more than 1,200 acres on the eastern outskirts of Hyderabad, is also considered suitable for a floating restaurant.

The floating restaurants are proposed to accommodate 100 people each, while the houseboats will have at least five bedrooms. Sources said the vessels would have interior and exterior facilities conforming to at least three-star hotel and hospitality standards, including accommodation, dining and other amenities.