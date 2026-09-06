Telangana HC modifies Tribunal order on compensation disbursement

HYDERABAD: The Telangana High Court has partly allowed a writ petition filed by Valli Nayaki and modified the disbursement conditions imposed by the Railway Claims Tribunal, Secunderabad Bench, on compensation awarded to her.

Justice B Vijaysen Reddy was dealing with a challenge to the Tribunal’s award dated March 13, 2026, under which the petitioner was awarded Rs 8 lakh with interest at 9% per annum from the date of the accident till deposit.

The petitioner had challenged the direction requiring Rs 7.20 lakh of the compensation to be placed in 72 fixed deposits of Rs 10,000 each, for periods ranging from one to 72 months, while Rs 80,000 and the accrued interest were to be released through the Electronic Clearing Service.

The Deputy Solicitor General of India opposed the maintainability of the writ petition, submitting that the petitioner could approach the Tribunal for release of funds if she required money for her daughter’s education or other purposes.

The high court observed that the respondents could not explain what advantage the petitioner would derive from maintaining 72 fixed deposits. The court modified the award, directing that Rs 7.20 lakh be kept in four fixed deposits of Rs 1.80 lakh each, with cumulative interest.