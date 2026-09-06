Telangana to procure 65 lakh MT paddy, sets aside Rs 18,250 crore

HYDERABAD: Irrigation Minister Uttam Kumar Reddy on Saturday directed officials to make foolproof arrangements for Telangana’s `18,250 crore kharif paddy procurement operation, with the state preparing to procure 65 lakh metric tonnes (LMT) during the 2026-27 kharif marketing season.

The state plans to open 8,283 procurement centres by October 1, including 3,180 IKP centres, 4,372 PACS centres and 731 operated by other agencies. Uttam asked officials to assess national and international demand for the seven preferred paddy varieties identified by the State and develop a long-term strategy to export Telangana rice.

“Government-procured grain was sometimes subsequently disposed of at prices lower than the procurement cost. A policy that encourages exports could create stronger demand for Telangana produce while reducing the financial burden arising from such price differentials,” Uttam explained.

The state estimates kharif paddy production at 119.57 LMT from 57.70 lakh acres, while TGSCSCL plans to procure 65 LMT — 45 LMT of fine paddy and 20 LMT of coarse paddy. With peak arrivals expected in November and December at 24.72 LMT and 25.32 LMT respectively, Uttam directed officials to make advance arrangements for storage, gunny bags, transport and hamalies. Flagging transport concerns, he asked officials to ensure contractors bidding for the work either own or have assured access to the required number of lorries.

Against a requirement of 16.25 crore gunny bags, 3.50 crore are currently available, with the rest being procured. Districts were asked to prepare storage plans covering AMC yards, SWC and CWC godowns, Rythu Vedikas, government facilities and other permissible spaces.