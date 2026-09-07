A book on former Assembly speaker Sripada Rao’s speeches soon

HYDERABAD: The legislative speeches of former Andhra Pradesh Assembly speaker Duddilla Sripada Rao will soon be available in book form.

Published by Emesco, the book is titled “Prajala Pakshaana Sripada Vaani” (Sripada’s voice for people’s cause). The book is likely to be unveiled during the Monsoon Session of the Legislative Assembly, scheduled to start on Monday.

The compilation of Sripada Rao’s speeches includes issues related to farmers’ problems in the Godavari basin, drought in North Telangana, unemployment and the concerns of Dalits, BCs and economically weaker sections.

Sripada Rao began his political career as the sarpanch of Dhanwada village. He was elected as an MLA from Manthani in 1983 and retained the seat in the 1985 and 1989 elections. He also served as the speaker of the erstwhile Andhra Pradesh Assembly from August 1991 to January 1995.

Sripada Rao was known for his understanding of legislative rules and procedures. The compilation chronicles his interventions on legislative and public issues, and his questioning of governments on matters concerning people.

Sripada Rao was assassinated by Naxalites on April 13, 1999, at the age of 64.

In a press statement issued here, Emesco said that the book will serve as reference material for legislators, young political leaders and students.