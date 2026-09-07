Activists protest pothole-ridden Karimnagar road

KARIMNAGAR: With motorists sustaining serious injuries and, in some cases, losing their lives on the pothole-ridden Karimnagar-Vemulawada road, activists staged a protest at Bavupet on Sunday, demanding immediate repairs and legal action against R&B officials.

Social activist Kota Shyam Kumar and activist Bellapu Karunakar said thousands of people travelling between Karimnagar and Vemulawada face serious inconvenience due to the road’s poor condition. Local residents and vehicle users have been facing the problem for several years, they said.

They alleged that the damaged road had increased the risk of accidents, with motorists suffering serious injuries and, in some cases, losing their lives. Families of accident victims were also facing financial hardship due to hospital and treatment expenses, they said.

Shyam Kumar alleged that R&B officials had neglected the road despite repeated complaints. He also sought criminal cases against officials responsible for alleged negligence and failure to ensure road safety.

The activists urged authorities to immediately take up repairs and BT road works at Bavupet and ensure safe travel. They also submitted a complaint to police seeking action against the officials concerned.