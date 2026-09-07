CM Revanth Reddy wants speedy probe, magisterial inquiry in nurse rape-murder case

HYDERABAD: Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy has directed officials to expedite the investigation into the rape and murder of a 21-year-old nurse and ensure that the case is tried in a fast-track court. He also ordered a magisterial inquiry into the case.

Pahadishareef police had on September 1 arrested a 34-year-old bike mechanic in connection with the case. The accused, Md Sanaullah, a native of Begusarai district in Bihar, was working and staying at a motorcycle repair shop in Thukkuguda, Rangareddy district.

Reviewing the case, the chief minister directed officials to investigate all aspects, including the circumstances leading to the crime, security arrangements and any negligence at the victim’s accommodation. He also sought a review of measures in place to ensure the safety of women employees.

Revanth directed senior police officials to closely monitor the case and ensure the speedy completion of the investigation, forensic reports and collection of other technical evidence, followed by the filing of the chargesheet.

He also called for coordination among the judiciary, police and prosecution to avoid delays in the investigation and trial and ensure that the perpetrator is brought to justice.

The chief minister assured all possible support to the victim’s family. The government has already sanctioned financial assistance and an Indiramma house to the family.

Revenue Minister Ponguleti Srinivasa Reddy and Women and Child Welfare Minister Seethakka also met and consoled the victim’s family.