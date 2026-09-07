Heated exchanges expected as Telangana Assembly's monsoon session begins today

HYDERABAD: The Monsoon Session of the state Legislative Assembly, which commences on Monday, is expected to be a stormy affair as the Opposition BRS and BJP have decided to corner the government on its failures.

The ruling Congress too has prepared well to counter the opposition.

On the first day, the House is expected to adopt condolence motions, besides the Question Hour. Though there is talk that the present session would last for only five days, the Business Advisory Committee (BAC), which will meet on Monday, will decide the session duration.

The ruling party is likely to introduce a resolution requesting the Union government to lower the minimum age for contesting Lok Sabha and Assembly elections to 21.

The government is also expected to introduce a Bill relating to the nomination of chairpersons to Primary Agriculture Cooperative (PAC) societies, instead of conducting elections to them.

The government may also introduce Bills relating to Core Urban Region (CURE) and Musi rejuvenation.

It is learnt that the Congress members are gearing up to highlight the party’s achievements in the last 1,000 days, including the implementation of free bus travel for women, free power and other welfare schemes and their impact on the public.

Meanwhile, the Opposition BRS will be looking to expose the failures of the Congress government in its 1,000 days in office. The BRS has decided to corner the government on cuts in welfare schemes, Section 22-A lands, irrigation and farmers’ issues, student fee reimbursement, agitation of polytechnic students, job vacancies in the government sector, Future City, alleged scams in Singareni Collieries Company Limited, deaths of students in Gurukuls, law and order and other issues.