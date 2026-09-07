How urbanisation is reshaping rain in Hyderabad

HYDERABAD: Raindrops may look all the same from the ground, but where they fall can influence how they are formed. A new study of Hyderabad has found that urbanisation can influence the development of rain clouds and the size of the raindrops they produce.

The study, led by researchers from the National Atmospheric Research Laboratory (NARL) and the Indian Institute of Science Education and Research (IISER), Tirupati, claims to be the first in India to examine how urbanisation affects the microphysics of rain — the processes through which tiny cloud droplets grow into raindrops — across different parts of Hyderabad.

To understand how the city influences rainfall, researchers studied rain over Hyderabad’s upwind, downtown and downwind regions and compared the observations with those from a nearby rural location. They found that rain-producing systems tended to develop deeper over the upwind and urban-core areas than over the downwind and rural regions.

That difference matters for a city that has expanded rapidly. Hyderabad’s urban area increased by 16.5% over the past two decades, while the city has also seen a rise in rainfall and losses linked to extreme weather. Its annual mean rainfall increased from 796 mm during 1971-1990 to 840 mm during 1991-2020.