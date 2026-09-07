Hyderabad pub brawl: MP’s brother among those involved as two groups clash at Jubilee Hills

HYDERABAD: Several persons were injured after two groups clashed at Cara Cara Pub at Daspalla in Jubilee Hills in the early hours of Sunday. Aravind Kumar Yadav, brother of Rajya Sabha MP Mandadi Anil Kumar Yadav, was also reportedly involved in the brawl.

However, he told the police that he had not assaulted anyone.

According to police, Aravind Kumar Yadav and his friends were involved in a dispute inside the pub with another group that included Wasim Khan, Afsar Khan and others. The disagreement, which initially involved two persons, one from each group, later escalated into a clash between the two groups.

The two groups reportedly continued fighting after coming downstairs, damaging several vehicles and pub furniture. The brawl lasted nearly half an hour, police said.

Jubilee Hills DCP Ramana Reddy said three cases were registered: a suo motu case against both groups for affray, a complaint by Wasim Khan alleging he and his friend were assaulted and their car damaged, and a case against the pub management for allegedly operating beyond permitted hours without permission.

Post-midnight altercation

Police are examining CCTV footage to establish the sequence of events and determine whether anyone had come from outside and joined the fight, which occurred around 2 am.

While there was speculation that more than 100 people were involved, police said they were yet to ascertain the exact number. Further investigation is on.