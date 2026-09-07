KCR to skip House, lead protest on KLIS neglect

HYDERABAD: BRS president and Leader of the Opposition K Chandrasekhar Rao will skip the Assembly session beginning on Monday and launch an agitation after its conclusion, demanding the release of water from the Kaleshwaram Lift Irrigation Scheme and Palamuru-Rangareddy Lift Irrigation Scheme.

Announcing the decision after the BRSLP meeting on Sunday, Siddipet MLA T Harish Rao said party leaders had urged KCR not to attend the session, which they described as resembling a “Kaurava Sabha”.

Harish Rao objected to the use of language such as “I’ll strip you and beat you, I’ll beat you mercilessly” in the Assembly, saying it had left respectable members of society “hanging their heads in shame” and that KCR need not go to such a “disrespectful Assembly”.

He recalled that MGR, Jayalalithaa, Karunanidhi, NTR and Chandrababu Naidu had boycotted the House after being humiliated and later returned as chief ministers. “Since the Congress is treating KCR in the same manner, we will take this issue to the people and teach the Congress a fitting lesson,” he said.

Finalising the BRS strategy for the Assembly, KCR discussed the issues to be raised in the House. Harish said the party would raise its concerns over power cuts, farm loan waivers, GO 97 on polytechnic colleges, alleged scams in Singareni, PRCs and release of DAs to government employees and fee reimbursement for 30 lakh students.

During the BRSLP meet, KCR reportedly expressed disappointment over the state government’s failure to provide irrigation water to farmers and protect the state’s water rights. He directed party leaders to prepare an action plan for the agitation. “The state government is helping Andhra Pradesh utilise Nagarjunasagar and Srisailam waters. Why has it failed to repair the Medigadda barrage and provide water?” KCR questioned.