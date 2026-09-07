Light rains likely over next three days in Telangana

HYDERABAD: Telangana is likely to receive light to moderate rain at isolated places over the next three days, with the India Meteorological Department (IMD) warning of thunderstorms accompanied by lightning and gusty winds of 30-40 kmph in a few districts. Hyderabad saw surprise showers on Sunday evening after a week of heat and humidity.

According to the Meteorological Centre, Hyderabad, a low-pressure area over southwest Uttar Pradesh and adjoining areas persisted on Sunday morning. The associated cyclonic circulation extends up to 5.8 km above mean sea level and is likely to move east-northeastwards over the next 24 hours.

The monsoon trough at mean sea level passes through Sri Ganganagar, Rohtak, the centre of the low-pressure area over southwest Uttar Pradesh and adjoining areas, Satna, Daltonganj and Bankura before extending eastwards towards Tripura.

The IMD said a trough extending from south Telangana to the Gulf of Mannar, across Rayalaseema and Tamil Nadu at 0.9 km above mean sea level, also persists.