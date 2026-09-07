Lite byte: Congress leaders’ bid to shield Konda Surekha raises eyebrows

Rescue act backfires

An attempt to save Konda Surekha appears to have landed some Congress leaders in an awkward spot. The grapevine in party circles has it that two important ministers, a key Telangana Congress leader and a Rajya Sabha MP went all out behind the curtain to protect the former minister when action against her was being discussed. What is particularly intriguing to party insiders is why these leaders persisted with their efforts when they were reportedly aware of the high command’s thinking.

Boss in the race?

There is no shortage of aspirants for the Mahbubnagar-Rangareddy-Hyderabad Graduates’ MLC seat. Two MPs, one from Mahbubnagar and another from Hyderabad, were reportedly batting for their own choices. But one name doing the rounds has left many of them distinctly nervous. The state BJP chief is said to be seriously considering a shot at the seat. His possible entry has upset the calculations of those who believed the party chief would not contest while holding the top organisational post. The former MLC is being spoken of as a strong contender, and party insiders believe he could have a good chance if he enters the fray.