Telangana plans Silicon Photonics Mission aligned with India Semiconductor Mission 2.0

HYDERABAD: NITI Aayog member VK Saraswat met IT & Industries Minister D Sridhar Babu at the Secretariat on Sunday to discuss a strategic roadmap for the proposed Telangana Silicon Photonics Mission.

The discussions focused on identifying opportunities in silicon photonics and aligning the proposed mission with the India Semiconductor Mission 2.0. The future course of action for the Photonics Valley Corporation was also discussed.

Sridhar Babu and Saraswat discussed plans to build an integrated silicon photonics ecosystem in Telangana covering research, design, manufacturing, packaging, testing and supply chains. They also stressed the need to strengthen collaboration between industry, academic institutions and research organisations to convert research into commercially viable technologies and products.

Sridhar Babu said the State government was committed to positioning Telangana as a key hub for next-generation technologies, including advanced photonic packaging and co-packaged optics. He said the government was working with experts, research institutions and industry to prepare a comprehensive action plan for the sector.

The minister invited Saraswat to work with the State government on the proposed Centre of Excellence in Quantum Computing and requested him to lead the proposed Advisory Council on Photonics and Quantum Computing.

Saraswat expressed his willingness to support Telangana in emerging technology sectors such as photonics and quantum computing. He said he would extend support for research, innovation, skill development and industry collaboration in these areas.