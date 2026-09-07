‘No compromise on Telangana’s water share’: Uttam Kumar Reddy vows fight over Krishna, Godavari waters

HYDERABAD: Irrigation Minister N Uttam Kumar Reddy on Sunday asserted that the state government would wage an “uncompromising and effective battle” to secure Telangana’s rightful share in Krishna and Godavari river waters.

He inspected the R-9 Lift Irrigation Scheme in Suryapet district. Speaking on the occasion, Uttam said that the Congress government would protect the interests of Telangana farmers before every competent forum, including the river water tribunals and the Krishna River Management Board (KRMB).

“We will fight effectively to ensure justice to Telangana in the allocation of Krishna and Godavari waters. Be it before the tribunals, the KRMB or any other forum, there will be no compromise when it comes to Telangana’s rightful share of river waters,” he said.

The minister said that the Congress government was managing irrigation systems and electricity requirements for agriculture efficiently and was committed to ensuring that every available drop of water was put to productive use.

He cited the Palamuru-Rangareddy Lift Irrigation Scheme and other such projects as “examples of several schemes left incomplete despite huge expenditure during the BRS regime”.