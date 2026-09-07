Rajgopal Reddy attending Revanth’s meeting a ‘positive development’, says Mallu Ravi

HYDERABAD: Emphasising that the leaders should refrain from airing their grievances in public and discuss their matters in internal forums, TPCC Disciplinary Action Committee (DAC) chairman and MP Mallu Ravi on Sunday spoke about a “positive development” in issues related to Munugode MLA Komatireddy Rajgopal Reddy.

Addressing the media after presiding over a DAC meeting here, he described the MLA attending CM A Revanth Reddy’s public meeting in Nakrekal as a “positive development”.

“Rajgopal Reddy is a senior leader. He went to the BJP once but returned to the Congress fold. He has shown that any issue can be resolved through discussions,” he added.

Ravi also dismissed speculation that he had differences with Konda Surekha and G Chinna Reddy, saying that he had no differences with either of them and that they remain his friends even today.

“I am not against anyone. I am in favour of the Congress. I have not submitted any report against anyone out of personal vendetta,” he said.

Showcause notices issued to more leaders

TPCC DAC has issued showcause notices to Kandi Srinivas, the party’s Adilabad Assembly in-charge, and Sanjeeva Reddy, another leader from Adilabad, after allegations that they acted in a manner that caused damage to the party’s image. It also summoned Jupally Mallareddy and Gajwel Narsa Reddy, who allegedly made inappropriate remarks against each other. It also summoned six leaders over the alleged attack on the convoy of Peddapalli MP G Vamsi.