Revanth Reddy calls MLC’s remarks against Speaker a ‘dark day for democracy’, demands KCR apology

HYDERABAD: Reacting strongly to the alleged derogatory remarks made by BRS MLC Tata Madhusudhan against State Legislative Assembly Speaker Gaddam Prasad Kumar during a protest outside the Assembly on Monday, Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy said that the issue would be discussed in the House and a decision would be taken soon.

The Chief Minister, however, demanded that BRS chief K Chandrasekhar Rao apologise for the remarks made by the BRS MLC. He also demanded that State Legislative Council Chairman Gutha Sukhender Reddy permanently dismiss Tata Madhusudhan from the Council and described it as a dark day for democracy.

Reacting to the concerns raised by Legislative Affairs Minister D Sridhar Babu and Transport Minister Ponnam Prabhakar in the State Legislative Assembly on Monday, the Chief Minister said that “Telangana society was hurt by the remarks of the BRS MLC”.

The Chief Minister said BRS chief K Chandrasekhar Rao had held a meeting on Sunday and issued certain instructions. Subsequently, BRS leaders attacked the police and used abusive language against the Speaker on Monday. The Chief Minister said that upholding the dignity of the House was everyone’s responsibility.

“The BRS had assured in the past that it would make a Dalit the Chief Minister. It had also promised to provide three acres of land to SCs. But it removed a Dalit leader from the post of Deputy Chief Minister. In contrast, the Congress made a Dalit the Assembly Speaker,” Revanth Reddy said.