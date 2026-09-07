Revanth Reddy calls MLC’s remarks against Speaker a ‘dark day for democracy’, demands KCR apology

HYDERABAD: Reacting strongly to the alleged derogatory remarks made by BRS MLC Tata Madhusudhan against State Legislative Assembly Speaker Gaddam Prasad Kumar during a protest outside the Assembly on Monday, Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy said that the issue would be discussed in the House and a decision would be taken soon.
The Chief Minister, however, demanded that BRS chief K Chandrasekhar Rao apologise for the remarks made by the BRS MLC. He also demanded that State Legislative Council Chairman Gutha Sukhender Reddy permanently dismiss Tata Madhusudhan from the Council and described it as a dark day for democracy.
Reacting to the concerns raised by Legislative Affairs Minister D Sridhar Babu and Transport Minister Ponnam Prabhakar in the State Legislative Assembly on Monday, the Chief Minister said that “Telangana society was hurt by the remarks of the BRS MLC”.
The Chief Minister said BRS chief K Chandrasekhar Rao had held a meeting on Sunday and issued certain instructions. Subsequently, BRS leaders attacked the police and used abusive language against the Speaker on Monday. The Chief Minister said that upholding the dignity of the House was everyone’s responsibility.
“The BRS had assured in the past that it would make a Dalit the Chief Minister. It had also promised to provide three acres of land to SCs. But it removed a Dalit leader from the post of Deputy Chief Minister. In contrast, the Congress made a Dalit the Assembly Speaker,” Revanth Reddy said.
Expressing displeasure over the language being used in the Assembly, BRS president K Chandrasekhar Rao decided at the party meeting on Sunday to skip the Assembly session.
“I felt very sad and wanted a debate on the language being used in the House. But, surprisingly, the BRS MLC used abusive language against the Speaker and even cast aspersions on his mother,” the Chief Minister said.
Revanth Reddy said the issue was not limited to Gaddam Prasad Kumar alone but concerned the entire Telangana society.
“I have never heard such comments against a Speaker in any State since Independence,” Revanth Reddy said.
BJP Legislature Party leader Alleti Maheswar Reddy demanded in the Assembly that the MLC be dismissed and that BRS chief K Chandrasekhar Rao tender an apology for the remarks made by the BRS MLC.
Tata Madhusudhan, the BRS MLC who landed in controversy over the remarks, said that he had criticised police officials and not the Assembly Speaker.
Madhusudhan was elected as an MLC from the Local Authorities Constituency of Khammam district on January 5, 2022, and his term will end on January 4, 2028.