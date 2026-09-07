Show up in Assembly or step down: Congress to KCR

HYDERABAD: Demanding the resignation of BRS president and Leader of the Opposition K Chandrasekhar Rao as an MLA, several Congress leaders, including TPCC president and MLC B Mahesh Kumar Goud, Ministers D Sridhar Babu and Ponnam Prabhakar, staged a protest at Dharna Chowk near Indira Park on Sunday, citing KCR’s absence from Assembly proceedings and failure to raise people’s issues.

Addressing the gathering, Mahesh questioned KCR’s absence despite drawing public funds and asked whether his son and nephew were preventing him from leaving his farmhouse. He said KCR, as Leader of the Opposition, should attend Assembly debates and raise issues with the government. If he was unable to discharge his duties, he should step down and hand over the leadership to his son or nephew, the TPCC president said.

IT and Industries Minister D Sridhar Babu alleged that the BRS leadership had gone astray, saying that protesting on the streets and holding dharnas was not the proper approach in a democracy. He advised Opposition leaders to attend Assembly sessions and raise their queries directly, assuring them that the government was fully prepared to provide answers.

Sridhar also pointed to the Congress government’s welfare record, saying it was functioning with accountability and fulfilling its electoral promises step-by-step. He said new ration cards had been issued to all eligible beneficiaries irrespective of political affiliations and alleged that no new ration cards had been distributed during the decade-long BRS regime.

Taking aim at the BRS leadership, the TPCC chief said character and culture were more important than formal education and questioned KT Rama Rao’s contribution to the state despite his educational background.