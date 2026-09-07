Telangana BJP seeks 15-day session to discuss pressing issues

HYDERABAD: Accusing the Congress government of betraying the people in the last 1,000 days by not fulfilling its poll promises, the BJP has resolved to expose the Revanth Reddy dispensation in the Monsoon Session of the state Legislative Assembly, which is scheduled to commence on Monday.
The BJP Legislature Party members met here on Sunday to discuss and finalise the party’s strategy for the Assembly session. The meeting resolved to demand an extended Assembly session, instead of a mere “two-day formality”, to discuss pressing issues.
Speaking to reporters after the meeting, BJP’s floor leader in the Assembly Alleti Maheshwar Reddy said: “The session should be held for at least 15 days to ensure meaningful and comprehensive discussions on the problems being faced by the people of Telangana.”
“We will raise several people’s issues, including the deteriorating financial situation of the state, pending dues of retired employees, Section 22-A land victims and pending fee reimbursement dues of students,” he said.
“We will fight inside the Assembly on behalf of the people and hold the Congress government accountable for its failures,” he added.
State BJP president N Ramchander Rao, BJP MLAs and MLCs attended the meeting.
BJP workers threaten to storm Assembly
Meanwhile, slamming Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy for denying an appointment to state BJP president N Ramchander Rao to submit a representation on the pending fee reimbursement issue, the BJP functionaries have warned that they, along with thousands of students, will storm the Assembly on the first day of the monsoon session.
Speaking to the media, BJP state general secretary N Gowtham Rao said that the saffron party had made every effort to reach out to the chief minister and tried to submit a representation with signatures of eight lakh students.
“Our state president staged a two-day hunger strike in support of the students seeking release of `15,000 crore towards fee reimbursement dues. Just like the previous BRS regime, the present Congress government too is placing the opposition leaders under house arrest. We sought permission for holding a Maha Dharna last Monday to highlight the issue but the government denied it. Now, we want to stage a dharna at Indira Park. If the government refuses permission, we will storm the Assembly by
10 am, along with the BJYM activists and students,” he said.