Telangana BJP seeks 15-day session to discuss pressing issues

HYDERABAD: Accusing the Congress government of betraying the people in the last 1,000 days by not fulfilling its poll promises, the BJP has resolved to expose the Revanth Reddy dispensation in the Monsoon Session of the state Legislative Assembly, which is scheduled to commence on Monday.

The BJP Legislature Party members met here on Sunday to discuss and finalise the party’s strategy for the Assembly session. The meeting resolved to demand an extended Assembly session, instead of a mere “two-day formality”, to discuss pressing issues.

Speaking to reporters after the meeting, BJP’s floor leader in the Assembly Alleti Maheshwar Reddy said: “The session should be held for at least 15 days to ensure meaningful and comprehensive discussions on the problems being faced by the people of Telangana.”

“We will raise several people’s issues, including the deteriorating financial situation of the state, pending dues of retired employees, Section 22-A land victims and pending fee reimbursement dues of students,” he said.

“We will fight inside the Assembly on behalf of the people and hold the Congress government accountable for its failures,” he added.

State BJP president N Ramchander Rao, BJP MLAs and MLCs attended the meeting.