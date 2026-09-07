Telangana floats tenders for 369 EV stations, 200 planned across Hyderabad

HYDERABAD: Telangana is set to significantly expand its public electric vehicle (EV) charging network, with the Telangana Renewable Energy Development Corporation (TGREDCO) inviting tenders for 369 charging stations across the state.

Of these, 200 charging stations will be established in Hyderabad, covering the Greater Hyderabad, Cyberabad and Malkajgiri municipal areas, while 169 will come up under the jurisdiction of the Telangana Northern Power Distribution Company Limited (TGNPDCL).

In a statement on Sunday, TGREDCO said it had invited tenders from private charge point operators (CPOs) to establish, operate, maintain, upgrade and commercially manage the charging stations. Pre-bid meetings for the 200- and 169-station projects will be held on Monday at 11 am and 11.30 am, respectively. Bids can be submitted through the Telangana e-Procurement portal from September 8 to 22.

The 200 stations in Hyderabad will be developed across six clusters, with selected operators awarded 10-year contracts. The 169 stations under TGNPDCL will be established at 16 locations covering the erstwhile districts of Warangal, Khammam, Karimnagar, Nizamabad and Adilabad.

Selected CPOs will undertake survey, design, supply, civil works, installation, testing and commissioning, besides operating and maintaining the stations for 10 years. Eligible bidders will also be provided subsidy under the PM E-DRIVE scheme, subject to applicable conditions.

The consumer charging tariff for both projects has been fixed at `13 per unit plus GST and will remain unchanged throughout the contract period. Charging stations under the Hyderabad project will be required to maintain a minimum 95% uptime.

TGREDCO Vice-Chairman and Managing Director Musharraf Faruqui said Telangana’s strategic location, with several national highways and major transport corridors passing through the State, made it an attractive market for EV-related investments.

He said growing urbanisation, changing lifestyles and increasing dependence on personal vehicles were driving demand for EVs.