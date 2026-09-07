Telangana govt to speed up Employees Health Scheme card issuance despite financial constraints

HYDERABAD: Deputy Chief Minister Mallu Bhatti Vikramarka on Sunday said that despite facing financial constraints, the state government is committed to implementing the Employees Health Scheme.

During a high-level review meeting with members of the Employees Health Scheme (EHS) Trust Board and senior officials held at Praja Bhavan, he directed the officials to accelerate the process of issuing health cards.

Stating that the scheme was aimed at ensuring health security for government employees, their family members and dependants, he said: “While designing the scheme and framing its guidelines, the government held several meetings with employee associations, and took their suggestions and views into consideration.”

He said that 354 private hospitals are already empanelled under the EHS, while several more have been included under the deemed-empanelled system. He directed the officials to hold meetings with those hospitals and take necessary measures to ensure effective implementation of the scheme.