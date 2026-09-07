Toddler abducted from Nizamabad hospital rescued, kidnapper couple collared

NIZAMABAD: Police rescued a two-and-a-half-year-old boy, K Vedanshu, within 24 hours of his alleged abduction from the Mother & Child Hospital (MCH), a wing of the Government General Hospital (GGH), on Saturday. A couple allegedly involved in the kidnapping was arrested at the Doulthabad bus stand in coordination with Sangareddy police.

The accused were identified as Kothati Sujatha and Yallam, natives of Nizamapet village in Sangareddy district.

Nizamabad police commissioner P Sai Chaitanya announced the rescue at One Town police station on Sunday evening and handed over Vedanshu to his father, Naresh. He also presented the child with a toy gun and chocolates.

Police said the boy was kidnapped around 10.30 am on Saturday. After receiving information, special teams were formed and sent to Hyderabad, Kamareddy, Nanded (Maharashtra) and other areas to trace the child. Based on credible information and with the assistance of Sangareddy police, the couple was arrested at Doulthabad bus stand and the boy was safely brought back to Nizamabad.