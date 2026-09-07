Two killed, two injured as car headed to Jogulamba temple rams lorry

HYDERABAD: Two persons were killed and two others injured after their car rammed a lorry near Erravalli village in Jogulamba Gadwal district around 6 am on Sunday.

The deceased were identified as Mounika, a chartered accountant, and Sai Ram, a realtor. The injured were identified as Mukesh and Raghava. All four were friends and residents of Hyderabad.

According to Itikyal police, Mukesh was driving the car, with Raghava seated beside him. Mounika and Sai Ram were seated in the rear. The four had left Hyderabad around 2 am for the Jogulamba Temple in Alampur.

While travelling towards Alampur, their car collided with a lorry travelling in the same direction. Mounika and Sai Ram, who were seated in the rear, died in the accident, while Mukesh and Raghava sustained injuries.

Police suspect the car driver may have been drowsy, which could have led to the accident. The Itikyal police registered a case and launched an investigation.