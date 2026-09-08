BJP attends Bac meeting, seeks debate on 30 issues

HYDERABAD: Participating in the Business Advisory Committee (BAC) meeting, the BJP on Monday listed out 30 issues that they wanted to be discussed in the Assembly. They include Section 22-A, fee reimbursement dues and issues related to agriculture and irrigation sectors.

The party proposed discussion on Section 22-A, which it tried to raise on the first day of the monsoon session on Monday. It cited the remarks by R&B Minister Komatireddy Venkat Reddy that there was a conspiracy behind inclusion of some lands under Sec 22-A and demanded that the report on forensic audit of lands be made public.

It also wanted discussion on unfulfilled poll promises of Congress, including establishment of international schools in every mandal and provision of electric scooters to college girls. Referring to the irrigation sector, it sought a discussion on corruption in Palamuru-Rangareddy and Kaleshwaram projects, not taking action on the vigilance commission report, failure to undertake repairs at Medigadda and completing Pranahita-Chevella project among others.

The party also sought discussion on woes of employees, failure to provide two lakh jobs and to fulfil promises made to SCs, STs and BCs. Trifurcation of GHMC, law and order issues, merger of RTC into government, HILT policy and industrial policies are among the other issues the BJP sought a discussion on.