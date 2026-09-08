BRS MLCs T Madhu, N Naveen suspended from Telangana legislative council

HYDERABAD: BRS MLCs T Madhu and N Naveen were suspended from the State Legislative Council on Tuesday for the remainder of the session for making comments against State Legislative Assembly Speaker Gaddam Prasad Kumar.

A resolution to this effect was moved by Legislative Affairs Minister D Sridhar Babu, which the Council adopted unanimously. The Council took action against the two MLCs based on a resolution adopted in the State Legislative Assembly earlier in the day. Sridhar Babu said that the two MLCs were being suspended under sub-clause 2 of sub-rule 2 of Rule 308 of the State Legislative Council rules.

Earlier, the Telangana State Legislative Assembly adopted a resolution to send all evidence relating to BRS MLCs T Madhu Sudhan and Naveen Reddy to the Legislative Council for further action against them.

A resolution was moved by Minister Damodar Rajnarsimha, which was seconded by Deputy Chief Minister Mallu Bhatti Vikramarka. It may be recalled that the BRS MLAs and MLCs organised a protest at the main gate of the Assembly when the police denied them entry into the Legislature building for wearing T-shirts that contained 'objectionable' remarks against the government.

During the tussle with the police, BRS MLC T Madhu Sudhan made certain objectionable remarks against the Speaker and the Speaker's mother.