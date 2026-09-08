BRS MLCs Tata Madhu, Naveen Kumar Reddy arrested over alleged remarks against Telangana Speaker

HYDERABAD: Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) MLCs Tata Madhusudhan, alias Madhu, and N Naveen Kumar Reddy were arrested by Saifabad police on Tuesday for allegedly making derogatory remarks against Telangana Assembly Speaker Gaddam Prasad Kumar at the Assembly on Monday.

Police took Madhu into custody from the MLA quarters, while Naveen Kumar Reddy was picked up from his residence in Kokapet on Tuesday morning.

Based on a complaint lodged by Pollepalli Venkatesham, an Officer on Special Duty (OSD) to the Assembly Speaker, Saifabad police registered a case against Tata Madhu and Naveen Kumar Reddy under Sections 352 read with 3(5) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) and Sections 3(1)(r), 3(2)(va) and 3(2)(vii) of the Scheduled Castes and Scheduled Tribes (Prevention of Atrocities) Act.