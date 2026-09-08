Cases booked against KTR, Harish and others following standoff outside Legislative Assembly

HYDERABAD: The Saifabad police have registered cases against several BRS MLAs, including party’s working president KT Rama Rao, former minister T Harish Rao and Sudheer Reddy following a standoff with police outside the Legislative Assembly on Monday.

The incident occurred after Rama Rao, Harish Rao and other BRS legislators arrived at the Assembly wearing black T-shirts with slogans, criticising the Congress government over its alleged failures during its 1,000 days in office. Police stopped the BRS legislators from entering the Assembly premises, citing the slogans on the T-shirts.

Tensions escalated as the MLAs argued with police personnel, leading to a scuffle. Rama Rao, Harish Rao and several other BRS leaders were subsequently detained and shifted to Telangana Bhavan.

When contacted, police officials said that cases have been registered against the BRS leaders for allegedly misbehaving with police personnel and using abusive language during the confrontation.

The police reportedly registered the cases based on video footage showing the legislators and others allegedly arguing with police personnel and behaving in an unruly manner. Police are also examining other evidence. Further action would be taken based on the investigation, police officials said.