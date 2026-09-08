CM Revanth Reddy asks Left to help Congress dislodge PM Modi

HYDERABAD: Calling Prime Minister Narendra Modi the “most dangerous person” for the country, Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy on Monday called upon the Left parties to join hands with the Congress to defeat the BJP at the Centre.

Addressing a memorial meeting for Sarampalli Malla Reddy, who recently passed away, Revanth alleged that the BJP was resorting to new tactics after failing to win people’s trust through democratic means. He accused the Union government of deleting anti-BJP votes under the guise of SIR, with SCs, STs and minorities being the main targets.

Revanth alleged that the BJP was trying to replicate its West Bengal strategy in Telangana by systematically removing anti-BJP votes from electoral rolls. He claimed that the BJP was conspiring to delete one crore votes in the state and had engaged private agencies to conduct surveys.

The chief minister accused the BJP of using the Election Commission to further its political agenda and questioned the BRS’s silence on alleged “vote theft” through SIR.

Appealing to the Communist parties to support the Congress in its fight against “vote theft”, he said Modi’s defeat would also be a victory for the Communists.

“We should be united and fight against Modi in the country. Elections and fundamental rights of the poor are different aspects,” Revanth said.

He said the Communists had long fought for the rights of the poor and that the “Red Flag” gave the poor a sense of reassurance and confidence.

Referring to the Left’s struggle for minimum wages and “land to the tiller”, Revanth said the Congress had enacted the Minimum Wages Act and its governments had distributed 24.56 lakh acres of assigned land, of which 10 lakh acres were now owned by Adivasis.

Paying tribute to Malla Reddy, Revanth said he had risen from a remote area to the national stage and dedicated his life to farmers.

A memorial for Malla Reddy would also be developed in Hyderabad after consultations with Cabinet colleagues, he said.