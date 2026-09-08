Congress hits back at BRS, says Rahul never broke rules

HYDERABAD: Defending the restrictions imposed on the Legislative Assembly premises on the first day of the Monsoon Session of the House, Legislative Affairs Minister D Sridhar Babu on Monday slammed the BRS leadership over the recent incidents involving pink party legislators and police personnel.

The minister said that the rules governing conduct inside the Assembly premises were framed during the BRS regime and wondered why the BRS was now objecting to their implementation. “The rules were framed by the BRS. They were the ones who said that members should not come wearing badges or T-shirts, raising slogans. Now, KTR is reversing his stand and questioning us,” he said.

Responding to BRS working president KT Rama Rao’s reference to Congress leader Rahul Gandhi attending Parliament in a black T-shirt, Sridhar Babu said that the AICC leader had not violated any rules. “Rahul Gandhi wore a black T-shirt, but there were no writings or slogans on it. Members could have come to the Assembly wearing black, but wearing

T-shirts with slogans written on them is wrong. It amounts to a violation of the rules,” he said.

“When we were in the Opposition, even placards were not allowed. We were stopped from carrying them,” he added.

Strongly condemning the alleged behaviour of BRS members towards women police personnel on the Assembly premises, he said: “The behaviour of BRS members in front of women police personnel was highly objectionable. It is unfortunate and we condemn it. The government is examining the incident.”

‘CM took note of the issue’

The minister further said that Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy took immediate note of the issue after learning that women MLAs had faced difficulties.