Congress hits back at BRS, says Rahul never broke rules

HYDERABAD: Defending the restrictions imposed on the Legislative Assembly premises on the first day of the Monsoon Session of the House, Legislative Affairs Minister D Sridhar Babu on Monday slammed the BRS leadership over the recent incidents involving pink party legislators and police personnel.
The minister said that the rules governing conduct inside the Assembly premises were framed during the BRS regime and wondered why the BRS was now objecting to their implementation. “The rules were framed by the BRS. They were the ones who said that members should not come wearing badges or T-shirts, raising slogans. Now, KTR is reversing his stand and questioning us,” he said.
Responding to BRS working president KT Rama Rao’s reference to Congress leader Rahul Gandhi attending Parliament in a black T-shirt, Sridhar Babu said that the AICC leader had not violated any rules. “Rahul Gandhi wore a black T-shirt, but there were no writings or slogans on it. Members could have come to the Assembly wearing black, but wearing
T-shirts with slogans written on them is wrong. It amounts to a violation of the rules,” he said.
“When we were in the Opposition, even placards were not allowed. We were stopped from carrying them,” he added.
Strongly condemning the alleged behaviour of BRS members towards women police personnel on the Assembly premises, he said: “The behaviour of BRS members in front of women police personnel was highly objectionable. It is unfortunate and we condemn it. The government is examining the incident.”
‘CM took note of the issue’
The minister further said that Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy took immediate note of the issue after learning that women MLAs had faced difficulties.
“As soon as the chief minister came to know that women MLAs had faced inconvenience, he enquired about the incident and spoke to police officials. If there are any lapses, we will take them seriously,” he said.
Sridhar Babu also said that the government was seeking a report to ascertain who allegedly caught hold of a police officer by the collar. “They also allegedly used abusive language against the police. We condemn such behaviour,” he said.
According to him, permission was given for three women MLAs to enter, but a few other legislators allegedly attempted to barge their way into the Assembly along with them.
He demanded that the BRS leaders apologise for their conduct and remarks. He alleged that KTR had insulted the Legislative Assembly by describing it as a “Dushasana Sabha” and said that the BRS leadership should reconsider its approach.
The minister questioned the “silence” of BRS president, former chief minister and present Leader of the Opposition K Chandrashekar Rao on the issue. “KTR spoke about the issue and is now saying that he will take back his remarks, but he has not even expressed regret. Why hasn’t KCR responded so far? KCR should come to the Assembly and respond to the incident,” he said.
“He should apologise to the Speaker. Otherwise, it would amount to accepting the allegation that his DNA is anti-Dalit,” he added.
Sridhar Babu said the government would take up the remaining agenda only after the BRS leadership apologises.
Speaker’s authority
He asserted that the Speaker has complete authority over the Assembly and its premises, and that the judiciary has no authority over this area.
He also referred to the security arrangements at Gate No 3, saying only legislators were supposed to enter through that gate.
The minister also criticised the BRS over its record on women ministers, claiming that there were no women ministers during the first five years of BRS rule. “We respect leaders such as Sunitha Laxma Reddy and Sabitha Indra Reddy. We have worked with them. It was the Congress that made them ministers,” he said.
Responding to questions over large gatherings and visits involving the former chief minister, Sridhar Babu said that KCR, as the former chief minister and Leader of the Opposition, was free to undertake political programmes.
“Why should there be a problem if one lakh people gather? KCR can undertake a padayatra with one lakh or even three lakh people. He has already visited Kaleshwaram several times,” he said.